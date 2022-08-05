Lowe, Arozarena Power Rays to 6-2 Win Over Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays (56-49) defeated the Detroit Tigers (42-65) 6-2 Thursday night, taking the series opener. After splitting a series against the Toronto Blue Jays and dropping one to the Cleveland Guardians, the Rays hit the road with something to prove against Detroit. Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena lit the spark for Tampa Bay, bringing in a slew of hits to secure the victory.

Lowe and Arozarena Light It Up

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-2 to start their critical road trip as the Wild Card race heats up. Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena shined in their performances for the Rays, giving Tampa Bay the edge for victory.

The Rays opened up the game with a two-run home run from Brandon Lowe in the top of the third inning, giving Tampa Bay the lead.

The Dawg delivered the first lead of the game pic.twitter.com/WVg0FDZGfY — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2022

However, the Tigers were quick to respond due to missed plays from the Rays. Daz Cameron singled to open up the bottom of the third inning for the Tigers. Then, Rays’ third baseman Yandy Diaz misplayed back-to-back grounders, helping load up the bases for the Tigers. The Tigers tied the game after a sacrifice fly from rookie Riley Greene and an RBI single from Javier Baez.

In the next inning, Lowe added to the lead with a single, scoring Bethancourt to make it 3-2. Diaz then redeemed himself, scoring after a wild pitch from Tigers’ pitcher Drew Hutchison to bring the score to 4-2.

Randy Arozarena clinched the game for the Rays, padding the lead with an RBI single in the seventh inning to score Isaac Paredes. In the top of the ninth, Arozarena used his magic again with an RBI double to score Ji-Man Choi. Tampa Bay would hold on to the lead to win the game 6-2.

Jeffrey Springs picked up the win for the Rays with six strikeouts and no earned runs through six innings.

Drew Hutchison took the loss for the Tigers, moving to 1-5 on the season.

Tonight's only precipitation was a bunch of Rays hits — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2022

On Deck For The Rays

Since the All-Star break, the Rays have won just 5 out of 13 games. Despite this, the Rays remain in the final Wild Card spot to round out the playoff picture. Tampa Bay sits two games ahead of both the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles to hold the spot. The Rays also sit just a half-game back from the Seattle Mariners to move up in the Wild Card standings.

It’s been a season of up and down for the Rays, but the team hopes to put it all together when the playoffs near. Shane McClanahan has put up a CY Young contending season with a 2.07 ERA, 158 strikeouts, and a 10-4 record.

After a slew of injuries on the year, the Rays hope for their stars to return in the coming months. Francisco Meija and Wander Franco are hopeful to return within the next two months.

With Thursday night’s victory over the Tigers, the Rays will look to use the win for momentum as the playoffs near. Corey Kluber will start for the Rays, hoping to continue the team’s success.

Bryan Garcia will take the mound for the Tigers, hoping to rebound after a tough loss.

Game two of their series begins Friday night at 7:10 p.m. in Detroit.