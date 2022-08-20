Notes On the Gator Defense From Fall Camp

Fall camp for the Florida Gator football team continued on Friday. Here are some of the observations from the defensive side of the ball. Also in attendance for this practice were former Florida Gators Kevin Carter, Brandon Siler and Trey Burton.

Kevin Carter gave his impressions about the defense.

Gator Cornerbacks & Safeties

The cornerback and safeties looks about the same as seen in previous practices. Both Jaydon Hill and Jason Marshall Jr. were wearing non-contact jerseys. The defensive backs ran through their regular drills as well. They began the viewing period off by working on their footwork and breaking towards the ball.

Another small piece of information is that the potential starting safeties look to be Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II. During the viewing period, the Gators defense lined up in what look to be parts of the starting offense and starting defense. In this, both Dean III and Torrence II were going against Anthony Richardson and other potential starters on the offense.

One other important note is that with Marshall wearing a non-contact jersey, Jalen Kimber and Avery Helm were seen in this same drill as the cornerbacks.

Linebackers Down Two

The inside linebackers began the day down a man as defensive leader Ventrell Miller wore a non-contact jersey. Brandon Siler gave high praise and support for Miller when speaking to the media after practice.

Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman and his inside linebackers were going through tackling drills and worked on their footwork and body positioning. Here is Bateman working with Diwun Black.

Additionally, the outside linebackers began the viewing period a man down. Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. was seen wearing a non-contact jersey and warming up with others wearing non-contact jerseys. Outside linebackers were practicing ripping through with force to get past the opposing linemen. Here is outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson coaching some of his guys during the drill.