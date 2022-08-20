Kevin Carter, Trey Burton, and Brandon Siler Among Swamp Alumni Welcomed Home by Napier

On Friday, the Florida Gators welcomed home over 100 Swamp alumni to see the new $85 million James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center. Among the group were three former Gator football players, Kevin Carter, Trey Burton, and Brandon Siler.

It was special to hear how honored this trio of Gator Greats felt to be wanted back in the Swamp and how fulfilling it was for them to see the impact they’ve had on the program. The three spoke to media members following Friday’s viewing session of Day 13 of fall camp to discuss the new facility, NIL, their impressions of the team and state of the program under Napier.

“For us to be invited back, it really means the world,” Carter said.

Pride in New Facility

As the three Gator Greats returned to the Swamp to see the new facility, they felt a sense of pride in knowing that they had a large impact on its creation.

Siler spoke on how good it felt to see the impact the ‘06 championship squad had on the new facility. He also discussed how he expects the facility will aid in the program’s further development.

Former #Gators LB Brandon Siler speaks on the ‘06 Championship squad’s contribution to the new $85 million football facility pic.twitter.com/0N3UGoz7Gp — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) August 19, 2022

Carter had the following to say about what the new facility means to him and how special it is that he gets to be a part of it.

“I really feel honored to be part of that golden age of Florida football. There wouldn’t be all this now if we didn’t do all of what we did back then. It’s all standing on the shoulders of ya know all these old guys, like myself, that are out here on the sidelines watching practice. So it’s really been a wonderful experience. It’s really kind of an immeasurable just aspect of pride because you feel part of something.”

Furthermore, Burton commented on his first impression of the facility, “Phenomenal, I mean you can’t beat it, every aspect of it,” he said. He added how user friendly the facility is and how excited he is for the guys to get to used to it.

Discussion on NIL

Another topic discussed among the trio was the current nature of NIL. It was interesting to hear the former Gators thoughts on NIL and the changing state of college football.

Burton described both the good and bad aspects of NIL from his perspective.

Former #Gator Trey Burton shares his thoughts on NIL and how much the college game has changed. pic.twitter.com/4VojWAeFtt — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) August 20, 2022

Siler chimed in, describing NIL as “a long time coming.” “It’s been a long time that college football and college sports have been making money off of us… this is a professional sport that you’re playing when you come to school to play football,” Siler added. He explained how the high intensity of a college athlete’s schedule and lifestyle earns them the right to make money off their own name.

Napier Era

Furthermore, the trio spoke very highly of Napier when asked about their impression of him and the way he is rebuilding the football program at Florida.

Burton expressed his approval for Napier, calling him “super impressive.” “I mean he’s done everything you could ever ask for off the field, so I’m excited to see his scheme and the way they do things on the field.” He also complimented Napier and his staff for the tempo at which they run practice.

Additionally, both Carter and Siler expressed their content with how Napier is running things at Florida.

“I think coach Napier is right on time,” Siler said. Siler emphasized how Napier has the right amount of “swag” that coaches need in order to really connect with players and recruits.

Carter also was impressed how Napier connects with former players.

Former #Gator Kevin Carter applauds Napier for prioritizing engagement with program alumni. pic.twitter.com/gaUNFQJvak — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) August 20, 2022

Carter also discussed how his coach, Steve Spurrier “likes Billy a lot.” “He thinks that coach Napier is building this program the right way and establishing it from a culture standpoint. That culture has to be right and I think he’s doing a good job so far,” Carter said.

Impressions of Richardson

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson certainly has all eyes on him as he leads the Gators into the upcoming season and the first under Napier. The trio shared their thoughts and initial impressions of Richardson.

“They got some really impressive young men … starts up top with 15 and the way he handles himself on and off the field is very impressive,” Burton said. “The kid looks so impressive, just height and size. And he has a cannon for an arm. I’m really excited to watch the progression from last year, whether it’s reading defenses or getting everybody in the right play, in the right situation. And it seems like from what I hear from other people, just the leadership role he’s taken has just excelled over the last couple of years,” Burton added.

When asked how the collision between a 20-year-old Siler and Richardson, now, would result, Siler chuckled and responded “he would have slid.”

In all seriousness, Siler shared how impressed he is with Richardson’s frame. “When I look at a guy like him, that’s an NFL body,” he said.

Lastly, Carter had the following to say about Richardson.