Two Former UF Men’s Tennis Players in US Open

Ben Shelton and Oliver Crawford competed in the US Open this week. University of Florida Men’s Tennis players were represented in the championships for the second year in a row. In 2021, Shelton and Sam Riffice competed. Shelton lost in men’s singles on Monday, while Crawford met his end in the tournament Wednesday Aug. 24. Shelton will compete in men’s doubles on Thursday with Christopher Eubanks.

Ben Shelton

Shelton ended his college career two years early to pursue his professional career. The Gator National Champ announced his move to the pros, Aug. 23, just ahead of the Open. He won the 2021 NCAA Champion after a match with Baylor during his freshman year at Florida, was awarded the 2022 ITA National Player of the Year and was the 2022 NCAA Singles Champion.

Shelton entered the US Open with a wildcard into the main draw. During the tournament, Shelton went 3-2, ranked 171 in Men’s Singles and No. 516 in Men’s Doubles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. In his last match he competed against Nuno Borges for round one: Borges took the win.

Two young guys, 🇵🇹 Nuno Borges and 🇺🇸 Ben Shelton have the attention on Court 10 👀 pic.twitter.com/akQu7QBFuD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2022

In Singles, Shelton has a 77% win rate and won 19 and lost seven. In Doubles, Shelton has a win rate of 57% with four wins and three losses.

Oliver Crawford

Crawford ended his college career a year early to go pro in 2020. During college he was awarded a three-time ITA All-American and was 2019 NCAA-All Tournament Team.

Good luck to our guy Oliver Crawford in the @usopen Qualifying Tournament 👊 Oliver faces ATP #150 Geoffrey Blancaneux on Wednesday!#GoGators 🐊🎾 | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/oJIwACDojb — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) August 23, 2022

Crawford entered the US Open through a wildcard into the qualifying draw. He was then ranked No. 309 for Men’s Singes and 695 for Doubles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Crawford lost to Geoffrey Blancaneaux on Aug. 24.

Overall, he has a 66% win rate with 39 wins and 20 losses.

His win rate on clay is 71%, 36 wins and 15 losses. On hard floor, 38% with three wins and five losses.

When does the US Open conclude?

The US Open concludes on Sept. 11.