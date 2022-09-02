Oregon vs. Georgia Football Preview

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their national championship title tomorrow afternoon as they take on No. 11 Oregon.

Oregon week 📲 📅: Saturday, September 3

🕞: 3:30 PM

Oregon week 📲 📅: Saturday, September 3
🕞: 3:30 PM
📺: ABC

After a season in which they dominated college football, the Bulldogs will now have to run back the gauntlet in one of the toughest divisions in college football. And they will do so without many key players that declared for the NFL Draft.

As for the Ducks, they have a new head coach in Dan Lanning. He is hoping to lead the PAC-12 runner-ups to a win against his former squad. As the defensive coordinator at Georgia, Lanning led a stellar unit featuring eight NFL draft picks that gave opposing offenses fits. Although they lost their All-American defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux via the NFL Draft, Oregon will still find ways to attack Stetson Bennett through their athletic linebacking duo of Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.

Revamped Oregon

After a 38-10 loss to Utah in last year’s PAC-12 championship game, the Oregon Ducks have something to prove as they bring in a national champion as their head coach.

Coming from Georgia, Dan Lanning knows all of the ins and outs of Bennett and the Georgia offense. This should play a massive factor for Oregon’s defense as they hope to shut down the defending champs.

The Ducks will also have a new quarterback in town, as former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will make his first start for Oregon.

In his career, Bo Nix is 0-3 against the Bulldogs, while throwing for 639 yards with an average of 5.0 yards per attempt. Three of the program’s top running backs and four of their receivers departing. Because of this, Nix will have to make plays with his feet if Oregon hopes to win this matchup.

Next Man Up

One of the drawbacks of winning a national championship is losing so much talent to the NFL Draft. After defeating Alabama back in January, fifteen Georgia players were drafted, with five of them going in the first round.

Head Coach Kirby Smart says that Georgia will have plenty of talent to replace this year. The team has recruited well but needs more experience according to Smart.

Although only three starters will return on a defense led by a new coordinator, All-American candidates Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith will look to maintain a championship-caliber level of play.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs still have their national championship quarterback. Quarterback Stetson Bennett will return for his senior season.

Smart labeled Bennett as one of the least respected good players in the country. He praised his athleticism and expressed little concern for anyone who doubts the quarterback’s abilities.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, September 3rd at 3:30 PM at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.