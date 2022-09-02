Sean Kelley
Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley speaks ahead of his first Gator football game

WUFT’s Chris Will spoke with the new voice of the Gators, Sean Kelley ahead of his first Gator football game.

Kelley spoke about his excitement to join the existing team of broadcasters at the University of Florida and to see the Gators coming out of the tunnel on Saturday.

He has made it his goal to uphold the standard set by his three predecessors on the mic. Kelley is the fourth person to hold the job of Voice of the Gators since 1940. Before were Mick Hubert (1989-2022), David Steele (1982-1989), and Otis Boggs (1940-1982).

Kelley looks forward to being a part of the Gainesville and UF community and hopes to be calling championship victories in the future.

