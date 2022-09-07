Bills v. Rams starts NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams get the 2022-2023 NFL season under way tomorrow on Thursday Night Football.

NFL is Back

Football fans can finally rejoice because the offseason is over and the boys of fall are back. The sounds of pads colliding and crowds erupting will last for the next six months.

It all gets started tomorrow, when the defending Super Bowl champion Rams host Josh Allen and the reigning AFC East champion Bills.

Rams Offseason

The Rams begin the long journey of defending their Super Bowl victory tomorrow.

They had a busy offseason, making a few splashes in free agency to replace outgoing players. Their biggest acquisitions being Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson.

Wagner is a six-time All-Pro linebacker who has played his entire career in Seattle. He signed a lucrative deal with Los Angeles after it was apparent the Seahawks were set for a rebuild.

Robinson is a former Pro-Bowl receiver who signed with the team after spending time in Jacksonville and Chicago. This is the best situation Robinson has been in his career so far. He will be paired with the best quarterback of his career in Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp being on the roster helps Robinson as well. He shouldn’t see double teams or the opposing teams best corner all game.

The Rams weren’t able to bring back everybody, losing starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement. Along with, trading away Robert woods and not bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. The team was able to sure up the offensive line loss through retaining Center Brian Allen and signing Tackle Joe Noteboom.

Here is what cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about the team’s new players in a new season coming after a Super Bowl victory.

Bills Offseason

The Bills were active in this years free agency as well. They won their division last year and are looking to take the next step and reach a super bowl. They lost in the AFC championship two years ago and lost in the divisional round this year.

Looking to get over the hump this year they added a difference maker in former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. Stealing him away from their opponent in this matchup.

They rounded out the rest of their offseason with one year deals for players including Jamison Crowder, Shaq Lawson.

Game Outlook

These two teams are posed to be powerhouses in their respective conferences. After all the moves in the offseason and preparation done in training camp its finally time for these contenders to kick off.

Players, fans and coaches have all been itching for the regular season to get underway. Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talked on his excitement for the fans to see the matchup and good football on Thursday.

The Bills have shown respect to their win last year and their deep roster, but that respect goes both ways. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay gave his props to Buffalo and their consistent success.

Both coaches seem to be grateful to play on opening night against a challenging opponent.

The Bills come into this matchup as the betting favorite. They have one of the brightest young QBs in the league in Josh Allen. They are deep and explosive on offense and defense. But betting on a Rams Super Bowl Hangover could prove unwise. They improved in this offseason and return much of the same team that won it all last year.

We will see when the regular season gets under way tomorrow night.