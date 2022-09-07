Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) walks off the court while high-fiving fans after the Storm were eliminated from the playoffs in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. The Aces beat the Storm 97-92 to advance to the WNBA Finals. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

WNBA Playoffs for the ages

brycemitchell September 7, 2022 Uncategorized 39 Views

Last night was a big night for the WNBA. Leading up to the games, there was possible elimination for two teams. The Connecticut Sun faced elimination against the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm fell to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sun Ties the Series

With the elimination game on their home court, the Connecticut Sun put up a fight against defending WNBA champions in order to force a final matchup with Chicago on Thursday. The Sun’s 104-80 victory with the 24 point margin being the largest win in WNBA history to force a game 5.

After struggling offensively this series, the Sun had no such issue last night. After shooting 38% from the paint in Game 3, The Sun broke a playoff record with 66 points in the paint. They jumped 16 points ahead of Chicago in the first quarter, which is a record for them in the series. They led as many as 27 points later on and the Sky weren’t able to catch up. The offensive energy was the theme for the night as DeWanna Bonner had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Alyssa Thomas never stopped working the game with  17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Despite their defeat, all five starters for the Sky scored in double-digits. As a team, they shot 47.6% from the field and were simply outplayed by the Sun. The Sky turned the ball over 15 times which led to the Sun scoring 23 points. The Sun also had control of the ball with the majority of offensive and defensive rebounds over Chicago. The Sun outworked a seemingly slow and disengaged Chicago team. The Sky have been known to bounce back from these losses so it will come down to the Sky to hit the ground running tomorrow night. The Sun will have to continue their momentum in this final winner-take-all game.

Sue Bird Plays Final WNBA Game

The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm went head to head last night. The Storm fell to the Aces 97-92 for Sue Bird’s final game. In June 2022, Bird announced that 2022 would be her final season. Bird finished her final game with 8 points and 8 assists, Bird was aiming for a fifth title to add to her collection, but she still closed with an amazing career. Bird remain only 1 of 11 women with an NCAA title, WNBA title and an Olympic gold medal.  Even with the loss, the legendary player finished with a smile and a thank you to her fans.

Facing elimination, Storm came out ready to play with energy and ferocity, and looked like they would build a big lead in the first quarter. They were never able to pull away, the Storm always there. Neither team was able to pull a double digit lead, and went back and forth until the end.

Chelsea Gray saved her team in the final minute when the game was tied 87-87. Gray shot back-to-back jumpers that gave the Aces a 5 point lead that the Storm was unable to come back from. Gray had a career playoff record with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists. Teammate A’ja Wilson joined in with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

After missing last season’s playoffs due to an injury, Breanna Stewart was the star of the Storm, despite the defeat, with a career-high 42 points. Jewell Lloyd aided in trying to pull the Storm ahead with 29 points. The duo was not enough to stave off the Aces.

Although the Aces have had decent success in the past few years, they have no Championship title. They are 1 of 4 active teams that have never won at all. The final game is in their homecourt, they have an advantage to win their first title.

 

Looking ahead, the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky go head to head in their final game and the winner will face the Las Vegas Aces.

 

About brycemitchell

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Meeting

Week 2 Top 25 Matchups

Heading into Week 2 of college football there is not a huge slate of high-stakes …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties