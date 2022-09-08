Wake Forest Vs Vanderbilt Preview

After a busy Week One in college football, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt will clash for their second and third games of the season, respectively. Both teams are coming off of wins in their last games with Wake forest dominating. Vanderbilt has played two games so far beating Hawai’i 63-10 and beating Elon at home 42-31. Coming into this game it is hard to say that Vanderbilt has had any tough competition so far. Although, the same could be said for Wake Forest who just beat Virginia Military Institute 44-10 on Thursday. Coming into this game, Wake Forest is ranked 23rd in college football with Vanderbilt still not being ranked despite starting out the season 2-0.

Quarterback Play

The quarterback play is going to be huge for both teams on Saturday. The Demon Deacons will be getting quarterback Sam Hartman back this week who could get the start. Hartman had surgery in August to have a blood clot removed and has been cleared to play. If he doesn’t play then freshman Mitch Griffis would get the start against Vanderbilt. Last game Mitch threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Regardless of who is starting for Wake Forest, Mike Wright will get the start for the Commodores in his game. It will be interesting to see how Vanderbilt will perform against their first-ranked team of the season. A lot will fall onto the shoulders of Wright and that may be a positive for the Commodores. Head coach Clark Lea had positive words to say about his quarterback Mike Wright so far.

Run vs Pass

Coming into this game both teams have had dominant offensives that have been able to score a lot. But both have used different ways of doing so. Wake Forest had over 500 yards of offense in their first game of the season with 294 of those yards being from the air. As opposed to Vanderbilt who have 221 yards passing in their first two games. It is clear that Vanderbilt wants to run the ball putting up 291 rushing yards in their first 2 games with a bulk of that coming from Quarterback Mike Wright. It will be interesting to see which defense can slow the other’s offensive strength more.