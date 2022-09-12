Champions League Group D Preview

With the Champions League starting up, fans around the world are getting geared up and ready to go. Group D is very evenly matched for competing purposes and will be a well-watched group.

Tottenham

Tottenham, a team from London, England, plays in the premier league and is currently sitting third with fourteen points. Even though they have not won a trophy in fourteen years, they are looking to change that this year with their new head coach, Antonio Conte, leading the team. With Harry Kane and Son Heung Min on the team, they are the favored to win the group this year.

Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt, a team from Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, play in the Bundesliga and is currently sitting tenth with eight points. After winning the Europa League last season, Frankfurt is going into the champions with the utmost confidence. It was their first European trophy in forty-two years. They have a very balanced team this year with Kevin Trapp, Mario Gotze, and Rafael Borre, and are definitely one to watch out for.

http://twitter.com/eintracht_eng/status/1567543251481018371

Sporting CP

Sporting CP, a team from Lisbon, Portugal, play in the Primeira Liga, and is sitting ninth with eight points. They are going into Champions League with a very tough group ahead of them. This season they are looking to surprise their opponents due to the fact that they are not favored. Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves, and Matheus Nunes are all young prospective players that will be their powerhouse this season.

http://twitter.com/SportingCP_en/status/1568631069351546881

Marseille

Marseille, a team from Marseille, France, play in Ligue One and is currently sitting second with sixteen points. They are currently tied with Paris Saint-Germain who currently hold the no. 1 spot in the league. Marseille has made a lot of great signings this summer including Alexis Sanchex, Nuno Tavares, Sead Kolasinac, and Eric Bailly. They are most likely to challenge Tottenham for the first place spot in Group D for the Champions League this year.