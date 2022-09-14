Cowboys remain hopeful

Week one couldn’t have gone much worse for the Dallas Cowboys. They were the only team that didn’t score a touchdown and lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott in the process. The Cowboys decided not to put Prescott on injured reserve despite him going under surgery for his fractured thumb.

When Prescott returns has huge implications for the Cowboys season. They were ranked one in the NFL in Points per game last season. Without Prescott behind the center, there’s no telling how this season will end for America’s team.

Owner Jerry Jones is optimistic and eyes an earlier than expected return. “We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning.

Cooper Rush

Despite this setback, head coach Mike McCarthy is confident in backup and six-year veteran Cooper Rush to fill Prescott’s role. Rush completed 7 of 13 passes for 64 yards after Prescott went down Sunday night.

Rush’s only career start came during week 8 last season in a 20-16 win against the Minnesota Vikings. Rush completed 24 of 40 attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

This isn’t the first time the Cowboys have had to play without their starting back. In 2020, Prescott missed a total of 11 games due to injury.

Tight end Dalton Schultz sees it as just another bump in the road.

“The way I see it, it’s just a storm,” he said. “You got two choices. You can either run away from the storm, or you can run right into it.”

Dallas will look to lean heavily behind their run game and their offensive line moving forward. Expect Ezekiel Elliot to get the bulk of the carries with Tony Pollard getting some touches as well.

Looking ahead

The Cowboys head to Cincinnati to face the defending AFC champions Bengals this Sunday. They will then return to Dallas to take on the Giants on Monday Night Football. Expect the spotlight to be on America’s team as they continue in the absence of their star quarterback.