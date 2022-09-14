Familiar Gator faces in the XFL

The two year wait is finally over. After The Rock announced the start up of the XFL, the time has finally come to start preparing for the upcoming 2023 season. Although the games don’t start until Spring, Gator fans are already starting to see some familiar faces.

In a post-pandemic world, sports are back, and fans are geared up and ready to watch their favorite teams and players in action. The XFL was held off for two years due to COVID-19, which swept the nation. In the past, it only lasted one season (2001), but now we are looking to see a different prospective on this game entirely. In a press conference, Vince McMahon stated, “The new XFL will be fan-centric, with all the things you like to see and less of the things you don’t”.

We've assembled best-in-class personnel. Get to know the staffs in San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. — XFL (@XFL2023) September 13, 2022

Two names in particular on the coach’s roster are catching Gator fan’s eyes.

Shane Matthews

Matthews, a former gator quarterback from 1990-1992, was inducted into the Gator Hall-of-Fame in 2002. Since his time at the University of Florida, he has played for numerous NFL teams. This includes the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins. After retirement, he used his time and hosted numerous sports talk-shows. Matthews will be heading up in the XFL as the head quarterback coach for the Orlando Rage.

The best staff in football period! Lets go Orlando, let’s go! 🔥🦾 pic.twitter.com/W8GLerE2nG — Terrell Buckley (@27TBuck) September 13, 2022

Ron Zook

Zook, a former gator head coach (2002-2004), will also be joining the XFL. After leaving the University of Florida in 2004, Zook obtained the head football coach spot at the University of Illinois. After five seasons, he retuned to the NFL and was hired by the Green Bay Packers as their assistant special teams coordinator until 2018. Zook will be heading up as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Dragons.

Congrats to my brother @Ty13Coach on becoming the Wide Receiver/Special Teams coach for @XFLSEATTLE @XFL2023 I guess he is asking me to come out of retirement.. I was a beast in both…. #WR/ST pic.twitter.com/kWbXS4VrKY — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) September 13, 2022

The XFL will kick of their season on February 18, 2023.