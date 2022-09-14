Familiar Gator faces in the XFL

Meg Shinske September 14, 2022 Uncategorized 25 Views

The two year wait is finally over. After The Rock announced the start up of the XFL, the time has finally come to start preparing for the upcoming 2023 season. Although the games don’t start until Spring, Gator fans are already starting to see some familiar faces.

In a post-pandemic world, sports are back, and fans are geared up and ready to watch their favorite teams and players in action. The XFL was held off for two years due to COVID-19, which swept the nation. In the past, it only lasted one season (2001), but now we are looking to see a different prospective on this game entirely. In a press conference, Vince McMahon stated, “The new XFL will be fan-centric, with all the things you like to see and less of the things you don’t”.

Two names in particular on the coach’s roster are catching Gator fan’s eyes.

Shane Matthews

Matthews, a former gator quarterback from 1990-1992, was inducted into the Gator Hall-of-Fame in 2002. Since his time at the University of Florida, he has played for numerous NFL teams. This includes the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins. After retirement, he used his time and hosted numerous sports talk-shows. Matthews will be heading up in the XFL as the head quarterback coach for the Orlando Rage.

Ron Zook

Zook, a former gator head coach (2002-2004), will also be joining the XFL. After leaving the University of Florida in 2004, Zook obtained the head football coach spot at the University of Illinois. After five seasons, he retuned to the NFL and was hired by the Green Bay Packers as their assistant special teams coordinator until 2018. Zook will be heading up as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Dragons.

The XFL will kick of their season on February 18, 2023.

About Meg Shinske

Meg Shinske is a Junior at the University of Florida, studying Sports Journalsim.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Cowboys remain hopeful

Week one couldn’t have gone much worse for the Dallas Cowboys. They were the only …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties