Molina, Wainwright Break Battery Record

As several MLB players chase records with the regular season coming to a close, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina surpassed one last night.

Sole Possession

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set a record last night that may stand for a while. 5,640 days ago, Wainwright started on the bump against the Astros with Molina as his catcher for the first time. The Cardinals went on to beat the Astros that day in Houston, with Wainwright taking the win in the box score. Unknown to the world, this date of April 6, 2007 would be the start of history.

https://twitter.com/Cardinals/status/1570196876569317383?cxt=HHwWjsC89a3vusorAAAA

Yesterday, the two officially became the most successful pitcher and catcher battery in the history of the MLB. Wainwright took the mound at home against the Brewers with Molina catching him up. After a first-pitch strike, it made it official, 325 starts as a battery. A well-deserved standing ovation rained down from Busch Stadium fans as they witnessed greatness.

The Cardinals went on to a 4-2 victory as Wainwright picked up his eleventh win of the season. The team now holds an eight-game lead in the NL central.

Riding Off into the Sunset

The Cardinals have several layers taking a victory lap this year, and doing so successfully. Molina, a ten-time all-star and nine-time gold glove winner, has declared that this is his last season. Wainwright, who holds two gold gloves and three all-star selections, has yet to make a decision but may retire as well. Although he has never won a Cy Young, holds the most voting shares for a player who has not won after finishing second four times. The team also picked up Cardinal legend Albert Pujols in the off-season, who is chasing the 700 home run mark. In his final season, Pujols looks to become only the fourth player to do so in MLB history. This group has won two world series together and looks to make a run at a third starting in October.