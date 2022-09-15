The NFL Preview Podcast Episode 2

Aileyahu Shanes September 15, 2022

The Preview is back for Week 2 of the NFL season. In this week’s episode, Aileyahu Shanes and Kyle Curtis talk about key matchups and headlines around the NFL entering the second week of the season. Ailee and Kyle discuss the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins vs the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings vs the Philadelphia Eagles. Also, the two give their picks for the end-of-season awards.

