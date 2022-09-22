Arkansas takes on Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to Arlington for an SEC West matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

Both teams appear in the AP top 25 rankings this week. Coming into week 4 undefeated, the Razorbacks rank at No. 10. Following a home victory against ranked Miami, Texas A&M checks in at No. 23 this week.

Undefeated Arkansas

Arkansas is coming into Arlington hot as they’ve won their first three consecutive games.

They opened their season against No. 23 Cincinnati, where they defeated the Bearcats 31-24 at home.

In Week 2, the Razorbacks opened SEC play with a 44-30 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Last week, they defeated their FCS foe No. 5 Missouri State – the team where their former head coach currently resides.

This week, the Razorbacks have a chance to start 4-0 for two seasons in a row – the first time since 1988 and 1989 when they were in the old Southwest conference. They also look to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2006.

Key Players

Junior Quarterback KJ Jefferson is going to give the Aggies defense a run for their money. Jefferson is averaging 313 total yards a game and has completed 70.5% of passes for 770 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Alabama transfer Drew Sanders is tied for the national lead in sacks with 28 with 6 1/2 for loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

Drew Sanders has finally found HOME‼️🐗pic.twitter.com/glOM3vLMh0 — Poppyhawg (@mitch_shuffield) September 13, 2022

Running back Raheim Sanders ranks 2nd in the SEC and 4th nationally with 440 total rush yards

The Aggies

The Aggies started their season off strong when they completely shut out Sam Houston with a 31-0 win.

They weren’t able to keep the pace. In week 2, they were upset by Appalachian State 17-14.

In efforts to get his team back on track in week 3 against the No.13 Miami Hurricanes, coach Jimbo Fisher subbed quarterback Haynes King for LSU transfer Max Johnson; and he did not disappoint. Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in his start as an Aggie in front of a crowd of 107,245, which was the third-largest crowd in Kyle Field history and the largest for a non-conference game.

Devon Achane also contributed to the Aggie win with 88 rushing yards and Ainias Smith had four receptions for 74 yards.

The Matchup

The SEC West rivals will meet in Arlington at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 7.