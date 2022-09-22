Florida Baseball: Colby Halter Hyped for Fall Play

Florida baseball infielder Colby Halter spoke about the excitement ahead of the Gator baseball team’s fall season.

For Halter, his sport never stops. The now third-year infielder spent his summer playing for the Cape Cod Baseball League and finished the summer season as an all-star player.

Now, its back to business in Gainesville. Each day, anticipation builds as Halter and the Gators inch closer to competitive play.

Florida Fall Play

Florida’s 2022 fall season officially begins on Oct. 9 with the first day of fall practice. From there, preparation begins before their first game against Georgia on Oct. 28. This exhibition showcase against the Bulldogs will be played at Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville.

Following the exhibition, Florida will host Stetson at home on Nov. 5.

After summer play up north, Halter has learned to not take the Gators’ home venue for granted. He said he’s excited to return to the electric atmosphere of Condron Family Ballpark and appreciates Florida’s prestigious playing field.

After six weeks of practice and the two exhibition games, the Gators will play a three-game intrasquad series on Nov. 10, Nov. 11 and Nov. 13 to close out the fall season.

Team Talent

In the eyes of Halter, he said Florida has always been extremely talented. His confidence continues to be backed by the growing accolades of the team.

This week, Wyatt Langford, Brandon Sproat and Hurston Waldrep secured a spot on the MLB’s Top-20 college prospects list for the 2023 Draft.

Halter says that these players are not only key pieces in Florida’s play, but also hold significant leadership positions. With fresh faces and new additions from the transfer portal, Halter believes the team will compete throughout the year.

Without a doubt, attention will be turned to Sproat. Florida’s primary pitcher last season opted to play a final season with the Gators instead of playing professionally. Sproat was selected by the New York Mets in the third round of the MLB draft but will continue to wear orange and blue, this season.

Baseball Brotherhood

Although the season has yet to start, Halter said he spends 10 to 12 hours of his day with his teammates. According to the infielder, most fans probably don’t recognize how tightly knit the team is year-round.

The sense of brotherhood on and off the field is what makes the squad stronger, Halter said.

Looking Ahead

Even though fall play is first, Halter can’t deny the anticipation leading up to regular season play beginning in February. It’s no doubt that the SEC is stacked with talent. In fact, Halter confidently calls this conference the best league in the country.

The Gators made it to the SEC championship last season, but fell to Tennessee. Oklahoma ended the squad’s season in the NCAA regionals.

The Gators are currently ranked No. 4 according to Baseball America’s Too Early Rankings and are looking forward to future fall season play.