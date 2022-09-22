Freshman Denzel Aberdeen Ready to Roll Heading into 2022-2023 season

Florida’s new freshman guard Denzel Aberdeen spoke about the upcoming season along with the expectations he and the team have.

Aberdeen’s Backstory

Aberdeen is a combo guard who can play point guard or shooting guard. Although he has expressed that he prefers point guard, it will be up to the coaching staff to see where he fits in more.

Aberdeen was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was described as a high-IQ guard. He led his high school team to the state championship two years in a row, both in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he scored 27 points in the championship game to help the school reach its first state championship in program history. After averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his senior season, he led his team back to the big game. Unfortunately, the team lost in 2022. However, through the terrific season he had, he was named to the Florida Association of Basketball (FABC) all-state second team. In his 2021 championship season, he was named to the all-state first team.

Season’s Expectations

Coming in as a freshman this year, it is unclear exactly how many minutes Aberdeen will be playing each game. However, he mentioned that he has high expectations for the team. When Aberdeen committed to UF in September of 2021, the coaching staff was very different. Most importantly, the head coach of the team was still Mike White, who landed a job at Georgia after his departure from the Gators program. When asked about the new coaching staff, it seems like Aberdeen is settling in well and is glad about his decision to stay.

Whether Aberdeen fits in with the new coaching staff’s directory is to be determined. However, the guard seems content in Gainesville, which has Gator fans excited for his upcoming season.