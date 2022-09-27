The Rays Look for the Wildcard

The Rays, with just three series left to play, will face the rest of their games on the road as they hunt for their wild-card ticket. Currently one of three teams tied for first in the American League. Starting this season, there will be three wildcard spots available for each league.

Standings

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently sitting pretty in the top three standings of the American League wildcard. Moreover, they are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The Rays went just 1-2 in their last home series of the season against the Blue Jays. They now travel to Cleveland to play a tough three-game series against the Guardians who have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Challenges Ahead

The Rays have left for their nine-day long road trip playing a game every day of the trip. The team will face off against two of the three American League teams who have clinched a playoff spot, both the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros.

The Rays are 0-3 against the Astros this season and 1-2 against the Guardians entering their series Tuesday. They will close their season in a three-game series in Boston against the Red Sox. Tampa is currently an impressive 12-4 against the Red Sox this season and strive to become 15-4 by the end of this next series.

#Rays have a lot to keep track of as they start 9-game roadtrip they hope brings them back to play again at the Trop this season https://t.co/JDb58IBqDQ — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 27, 2022

Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermaier who spent his entire 10-season MLB career playing for the Rays, announced through a video, he would be leaving Tampa Bay. During their last home game, the team thanked Kiermaier for all of his time spent at the franchise. The video featured his most memorable moments as a Ray with text on the bottom that read “Thank you KK.” Kiermaier is expected to become a free agent this offseason but wanted to acknowledge the meaning of his lengthy time at the Rays.