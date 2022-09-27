MLB enters its final two weeks

With just over a week left in the regular season, time is winding down for teams to punch their tickets to the 2022 MLB playoffs. Seven of the 12 playoff spots remain up for grabs.

Breaking Records

As the regular 2022 season is winding down, all eyes are on Aaron Judge and his journey to breaking a record. He is attempting to break the record for most single-season homeruns and is currently locked up at 60. Roger Maris, who also played for the Yankees, currently holds the record for the American League at 61 homeruns. He has held this record since 1961 and it has yet to be broken.

Another milestone was reached Friday as Albert Pujols joined the 700 Home Run Club in the Cardinals’ first game of their series against the Dodgers. He will join Barry Bonds (762 home runs), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in MLB history to hit at least 700 home runs in their careers. This is Pujols’ final season of his 22-year career.

⭐ LEGENDARY ⭐ ALBERT PUJOLS JOINS THE 700 HOME RUN CLUB 🤩 @PujolsFive pic.twitter.com/XISwup0qzb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2022

Playoff Races

If the season were to end today, here are what the standings would look like:

American League

No. 1 seed: Houston Astros

No. 2 seed: New York Yankees

Wild card series: No. 3 Cleveland Guardians vs. No. 6 Seattle Mariners

Wild card series: No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Rays

Additionally, the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins are still in the running.

National League

No. 1 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers

No. 2 seed: New York Mets

Wild card series: No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies

Wild card series: No. 4 Atlanta Braves vs. No. 5 San Diego Padres

Additionally, the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants are still in the running.

The best of the best with 10 days left in the regular season. (MLB x @SorareMLB) pic.twitter.com/gKZjDYvi55 — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2022

Big Upcoming Series

The Yankees look to clinch the AL East race during a three-game series against the Blue Jays team that is trying to keep the Mariners and Rays at bay to maintain its No. 4 seed. The final score of game one was 3-2 Blue Jays. Game two will be Tuesday night in Toronto.

A two-game set between NL Central foes, the Brewers and the Cardinals, might be less enticing with the Brewers so many games behind. The first game will be played Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers have the franchise single-season wins record within reach, while the Padres are battling the Phillies and the Brewers for a wild-card spot. Game one will be Tuesday in San Diego.

Cleveland has now clinched the AL Central but will look to keep proving themselves against fellow playoff contenders. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is locked in a back-and-forth wild-card race with Seattle and Toronto. The first game of the three-game series will start Tuesday night in Cleveland.