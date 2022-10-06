Gators Host Missouri in Homecoming Game

The Gators football team (3-2) head into their annual homecoming game against the Missouri Tigers Saturday seeking their first conference win. The team dropped their first two conference games to Kentucky and Tennessee, but linebacker Ventrell Miller said he’s confident the team can pick up their first SEC win.

What to Expect from the Tigers

Missouri enters the matchup with a 2-3 record and is coming off a narrow loss against No.1 Georgia, last week. The Tigers had a lead for most of the game including a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, they were unable to hold on, giving up two touchdowns in the final ten minutes. The Tigers also were six inches away from beating Auburn in week four, but their running back dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.

Billy Napier acknowledged that Missouri gave Georgia a tough time this past weekend.

Missouri’s offense has not been anything special, but they have limited the turnovers in their last two games.

Additionally, the Tiger’s defense has been solid. They have done a solid job containing the run and their pass rush has been impressive. The Gators offensive line will need to make sure Anthony Richardson is protected if they want to find success offensively. Napier said he’s excited with the growth of the offensive line.

What to Expect from Florida

The Gators are coming off a high-scoring victory against Eastern Washington. The team looks to keep up the offensive momentum as they continue SEC play. Wide receiver Justin Shorter said he hopes the team will not let their past games affect them.

The Gators saw the side of Anthony Richardson they had been hoping for against Tennessee. Richardson wasn’t needed as much against Eastern Washington, but if he can continue to make improvements and strengthen connections with his receivers, the Gators should have a strong chance of succeeding against the Tigers.

Additionally, Missouri leads the SEC and is fifth in the nation in time of possession. So, the Gators will need to make sure they minimize turnovers and rush the ball effectively to keep the ball out of the Tigers’ possession.

Kickoff for the game is set for noon in The Swamp.