Three BIG Ten Teams highlight the AP-top 25 this week

The Big Ten East continues to dominate in the AP-Poll posting three teams in the top ten.

Ohio State

Ohio State could very well be the best team in the country, but they come in at the number three spot.

Ohio State has dominated the all season but particularly in the last two weeks when they opened up Big-Ten play. They put up 52 points against Wisconsin and then came in this past week and put up 49 points against Rutgers.

Quarterback CJ Stroud is playing out of his mind right now. He is currently the heisman frontrunner and is currently third in touchdowns thrown and second in QBR.

In the backfield for Ohio State, Miyan Williams has really taken over with the loss of Trayvon Henderson due to injury. He is tied for fourth among all running backs with 8 touchdowns this season.

Against Rutgers, Williams scored five touchdowns in the game.

Ohio State is averaging 529 yards of total offense per game and that is without its star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Emeka Egbuka is stepping up big as he is ninth among receivers with 512 yards and also has five touchdowns.

Ohio State is traveling to East Lansing this weekend to face the Spartans of Michigan State on Saturday and are favored by 27.

Michigan

Michigan is still sitting in the number four spot in this weeks AP-Top 25.

Blake Corum has been the dominating for the Michigan offense. He is currently fourth in rushing with 611 yards, leading in touchdowns with 10 and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

We've got the ground game humming and the big guys up front are a huge reason for that success.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fVPcg98HZ7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2022

Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy had a tough battle in the beginning of the season for who would start for them. JJ McCarthy ended up winning the position and he has done well since. He has 848 yards, six touchdowns on the year and no interceptions.

Michigan is also on the road this week as they travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Hoosiers.

Penn State

Penn State has battled back into the mix of things after being sub-par the past couple of years. In 2020 they finished 4-5 and last year they were 7-6.

Right now, they are 5-0 and ranked 10th in this weeks AP-poll.

Sean Clifford seams to have his best season to date as he has 1,030 yards passing and nine touchdowns.

Penn State held off Northwestern last week 17-7 and currently have a bye-week this week. Upon its arrival in week seven, The Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in what should be a top-ten match up.