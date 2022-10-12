Dodgers Secure Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS. They meet for Game 2 Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:37 p.m.

Dodgers Lead for Entirety of Game

The Dodgers lead the Padres for the entirety of the game on Tuesday. After Trea Turner started the game with a home run, and LA never looked back. It was up 5-0 by the end of the third inning.

The Padres made an effort in the fifth inning by put putting up three runs, but neither team would score for the rest of the game. Julio Urias pitched for the Dodgers on Tuesday. Urias finished the ballgame with six strikeouts and an ERA of 5.40.

Regular Season for Both Teams

In the regular season, the Dodgers won 14 of their 19 matchups against the Padres. LA was dominant against its division rival and had momentum heading into this playoff series.

The Padres did suffer a tough blow early in the season when they lost Fernando Tatis Jr. to suspension. Tatis Jr. is one of the premier stars in the MLB, and his absence hurts the Padres chances of dethroning the current World Series favorites.

San Diego, however, did make a move at the trade deadline to combat this major loss. The Padres traded for one of the leagues most talented young stars, Juan Soto. Soto has had a slow start to his tenure with the Padres, but if he is able to find his groove in this series, the Dodgers could be in trouble.

The Dodgers moved to 16-4 SU against the Padres this season after a 5-3 win. LA is the World Series favourite (+200) at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/GnPLQT3LLn — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 12, 2022

Game 2: Battle of Star Pitchers

Game 2 of the series will feature two of the best aces in the league.

The Dodgers will start Clayton Kershaw, a three time CY Young award winner. Kershaw has been great against the Padres this season, posting a 0.75 ERA in two games.

The Padres will start veteran ace Yu Darvish. Darvish had an ERA of 3.10 this season and finished with 197 strikeouts.