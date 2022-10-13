ALDS Game 2 Previews

October baseball looks to keep fans on the edge of their seats as both ALDS series play Game 2 Thursday with the road teams looking to even the series.

Mariners and Astros

This series started with a bang on Tuesday. The Astros came back after being down 6-2 in the fourth inning to an eventual walk-off win. The Mariners led all the way into the bottom of the ninth. They still held a 7-5 lead until Yordan Alvarez obliterated a three-run homer to right field, ending the ball game.

Lots of people are starting to question whether the Mariners will have any spirit left after such a heartbreaking loss. The good news is the Mariners won a game in similar fashion just last week. In fact, they were down 8-1 before coming back and beating the Blue jays clinching their wild card round victory. Today they hand the ball to Luis Castillo as they look to bounce back. The Astros are going with Framber Valdez, who finished third in the American League with 17 victories. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:37 pm.

Guardians and Yankees

The Yankees used the long ball to take a 1-0 series lead on Tuesday night. After falling behind 1-0 early, mid-season acquisition from the Cardinals Harrison Bader went deep to left field. In the bottom of the sixth, Rizzo mashed another two-run long ball to right field. This led the Yanks to an eventual 4-1 win.

H-R to the izzo. pic.twitter.com/q5zkwN2Bpw — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2022

The good news for the Guardians is that they are handing the ball to their ace today. Shane Bieber mystified the Rays in game one of the wild card round giving up just one run and earning the postseason victory. The Yankees go to Nestor Cortes, who is also coming off a stellar seven innings of shut-out ball in his last outing. If the Guardians want to even this series, the bats will have to wake up. They have not scored more than two runs in any of their three postseason games thus far. First pitch is at 7:37 pm.