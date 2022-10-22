P.K. Yonge Falls at Home to Newberry, 42-14

By: Josiah Caswell and Nick Diaz

Friday night was another tough one for the Blue Wave as they dropped their seventh game of the season to the Newberry Panthers, falling to 2-7 with two more games to go in the season. The game was filled with impactful plays, but ultimately most of them came from Newberry’s side, resulting in a lopsided score.

The Game

The Blue Wave started with the ball, looking to score early and set the tone. However, they did the opposite, throwing an interception to Newberry defensive back Mike Moore, which set the Panthers up to drive down the field and score. Things continued to fall in Newberry’s favor as they added two more touchdowns and another interception before P.K. Yonge was able to respond.

P.K. Yonge’s response, however, was one no one could have expected. The Panthers kicked off after making the score 21-0 with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. After starting the return, the ball was lateralled to Jammel Gillins who took it 70 yards to the house to finally put the Blue Wave on the board. Unfortunately, the tricky score wasn’t able to turn the tides for the Blue Wave, as Newberry responded quickly with a deep touchdown to receiver Deldrick Goston.

Things continued to trend downwards for P.K. Yonge as Newberry defensive back Mike Moore snagged his third interception of the night, setting up for yet another touchdown to make the score 35-7 into halftime.

Newberry drew first blood in the second half, making the score 42-7. Fortunately, P.K. Yonge was able to respond midway through the fourth quarter with a big-time touchdown run from running back Devin Pedro.

However, That was the last of the scoring for the night, as the game rolled to an end. The star of the night was defensive back Mike Moore, who reeled in four interceptions for the Panthers, playing a key role in their victory.

What’s Next?

“I got a lot of confidence and a lot of enthusiasm. I’m excited to see what these boys become,” -Head Coach Kevin Doelling

This loss dropped the Blue Wave to 2-7 on the season and marked their fourth blowout loss. The team finishes off their home schedule next Friday, 10/28, at 7 p.m. against Trinity Catholic. Trinity Catholic is 5-2 on the season and is traveling from Ocala for the matchup. This has been a lost season for the Blue Wave as they have no chance to make the playoffs. Morale is high and the only option left is to finish the season strong and have heads held high.