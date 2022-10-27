Lightning Get Win Over Ducks To Even Season Record

After three straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances, the Tampa Bay Lightning are 4-4 to begin the 2022-2023 season after getting a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

The Season So Far

Tampa Bay began its season 1-3 but won the next two to get to 3-3 but lost again before getting the win over Anaheim. A goal from Brandon Hagel with just over four minutes remaining secured the win for Tampa Bay.

Notable Lightning Stats

This season, Tampa Bay’s most outstanding skaters have been Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. Kucherov leads the team with 11 points with nine of them being assists. As for Stamkos, he has nine points including seven goals. Other notable players include Victor Hedman who has seven assists through eight games and Mikhail Sergachev who has six.

What’s Next for Tampa Bay?

Unfortunately for the Lightning, eight of their next nine games are against teams who currently have winning records. The world knows what Tampa is capable of, so the team should be able to handle this stretch controllably. However, the rather slow 4-4 start to the season is not something we’ve seen the past three years. The Lightning may be a team that many fear around the league, but if this stretch goes badly for them, they could be in trouble.