LAFC defeat Austin FC; Advance to MLS Cup

LAFC defeated Austin FC 3-0 on Sunday night to advance to its first ever MLS Cup. LAFC will take on the Philadelphia Union in search of the club’s first trophy.

LAFC vs Austin FC

Austin came into the match being the only team to beat LA twice this year, and one of only two teams to beat them at Banc of California Stadium. Despite Austin being one of the newest MLS expansion teams, they have proven they belong with the best.

Austin finished the regular season in second place, only behind LAFC for the top spot in the western conference. Argentinian Forward Sebastián Driussi notched 24 goals in 35 matches this season and would be a vocal point in the Austin attack.

LAFC snatched soccer headlines across the world when they announced the signing of Gareth Bale in June. Despite this, the Welsh international hasn’t seen much of the field for LA.

As if Bale wasn’t enough, LA also added Giorgio Chiellni and USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta. LA’s roster is one of the most stacked in MLS which attests to why they won the 2022 MLS supporters shield.

LA’s Jose Cifuentes got the game going when he struck the post in the 17th minute. LAFC’s Denis Bouanga also came close to opening the game’s scoring.

Game Begins

It was a stalemate until Vela’s corner found Cristian Arango’s head in the 29th minute. LAFC kept up the pressure and doubled their lead from another Vela corner. It came from an unfortunate own goal by Austin’s Maximiliano Urruti in the 62nd minute.

After being up 2-0, substitute Kwadwo Opuku put the game on ice and LA up 3-0.

MLS Cup

LA will take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, November 5 at 4 p.m.. The game will be played at Banc of California Stadium.