SFCC Men’s Basketball Season Opens Tuesday

The Santa Fe Community College men’s basketball team begins its season Tuesday night against PHS Academy. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Another Season Tips Off

Head coach Chris Mowry said he and his team are excited to take on their 2022-2023 schedule. With a loaded slate of game, Santa Fe will host a total of 15 home games through February and will be competing against some big names such as Northwest Florida State, the 2021-2022 National Champions.

Here is head coach Chris Mowry on his team’s schedule:

Key Players

Mowry said this team has one returning starter and four overall returning players.

New players that will potentially makeup tonight’s starting lineup include Jalen Speer, Tom Di Maria and Nigel Martin.

Speer, a transfer from Florida A&M University, started for the Rattlers and averaged 11 points per game, last season. He will play both the one and two position for the team. Di Maria, the starting point guard for Belgium’s U18 National Team, will also contribute to the one and two positions.

Martin, a guard transfer from Shaw University and the top Division II conference in the country, will help Santa Fe as a wing this season. Averaging 15 points per game last year, Martin will have a lot to contribute to his new team.

Here is what Mowry had to say on his team’s future with the new and returning players:

Coach Mowry and his Love for the Game

Mowry said he feels his strong group of players are ready for the season. As he heads into yet another year of coaching, Mowry uses his “old-school” methods to make a strong team with similar goals.

Mowry also touched on how important it is to him as a coach that he checks up on his team. He mentioned that mental health in student-athletes is something he values and he’s grateful it is finally being recognized for the sake of these young adults. Being cognoscente of how he treats his players is a big part of what Mowry does and what he believes has made him a better coach.

With the new season beginning Tuesday, Mowry and his team are eager to begin their 2022-2023 campaign at 7:30 p.m.