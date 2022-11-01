High School Volleyball Playoffs: Regional Finals

Florida high school volleyball continues in the regional final stage of the playoffs Tuesday night. In Class 1A, Union County plays Aucilla Christian and Glades Day plays at Williston. In Class 2A, Christ Church Academy takes on Oak Hall and lastly in 4A, Bishop Moore Catholic travels to play Santa Fe High School.

Class 1A Games

Union County plays at Aucilla Christian, and the teams are evenly matched. Both teams have players with over 300 assists on the season. Union County stand out player Jaycee Davis has recorded 331 kills, 56 aces and 312 digs. For Aucilla Christian, Madison Rudd has over 600 digs and receptions. Union County currently stands at 19-7 and Aucilla Christian has a record of 21-3.

In the second 1A matchup, Glades Day hits the road to play Williston. These two teams have faced off once already this season and Glades Day came out victorious in three sets. This season, Williston recorded a better home record, but Glades Day enjoys the tough road environments having a better road record. Both teams have suffered 10 losses on the season with Williston coming into the contest at 18-10, and Glades Day at 15-10.

Christ’s Church Academy at Oak Hall

Christ’s Church Academy of Jacksonville will travel to Gainesville to face off against the Oak Hall Eagles. The teams matched up in the early season, and Oak Hall came out on top with a match score of 2-1. Although Oak Hall has more wins on the year, Christ’s Church Academy has only five losses on the season.

Bishop Moore at Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Raiders are the No. 2 ranked team in the state, according to MaxPreps, and they’ll have home court advantage Tuesday night. The Raiders have only two losses on the season and have looked remarkable, statistically. Bishop Moore is a strong program having won state championships in the past. The Hornets are 20-7 and are ranked 31st in the state.

All games will begin at 7 p.m.