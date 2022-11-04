Kelly Rae Finley Talks Gator Women’s Hoops Team

Gator women’s basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley is coming off one of the most impressive runs seasons in recent school history. Finley was promoted to head coach after assuming the role of interim head coach, last season. Last year, the team went 21-11 overall in the season going 10-6 in the SEC.

Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley

Finley said there are similar comparisons to this year’s team and last year’s squad. She said the team last year played to their full potential and she’s excited to see how far this team can go.

The 2023 Gators got their first taste of action Wednesday with an astounding 110-46 victory over Saint Leo. This exhibition game gave fans and coach Finley excitement for the new season. Finley said the team plans to build on last season with a new, but similar energy in the locker room.

Additionally, she said this year’s team is talented and focused on staying connected on and off the court. She said growth on the offensive and defensive fronts will be a major emphasis this year.

Back at the O’Dome & it feels so good 🤩🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/OujoNOKdNr — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 3, 2022

Finley said the new incoming players have meshed well with the returning players and they’ve filled open spots on the squad. The unique combination of players has given them many new advantages, including playing different kinds of basketball.

Finley touched on how the team consists of players who can play multiple positions. She said that it brings flexibility in what kind of basketball they can play, and many of her players “can slide one position to the right or left” and that there has been a lot of focus on “positionless basketball.”

Season Opener

The season kicks off for both the women’s and men’s teams on Monday. The women are set to face Florida A&M at 5:30 p.m. while the men tip off against Stony Brook at 8 p.m. Both games will be played at home.