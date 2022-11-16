Parker Valby named 2022 SEC Women’s Runner of the Year

Gators Cross Country star Parker Valby was named 2022 SEC Women’s Runner of the Year.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1592610524600360960?s=20&t=_4qmbK_vYu7I3b9yRqZxww

Valby Breaks Records

The redshirt sophomore has broken records this season including running the fastest 6k in school history. Valby ran in three races this season. At the Arturo Barrios Invite she received first place with a time of 18:58.2. Her time at the Invite ranks third for the fastest 6k in Florida history and second in school history. She has won many awards including SEC Women’s Runner of the Week honors.

At the SEC Championships she ran the fastest 6k ever recorded at the event with a time of 18:58.2. Valby beat the two-time defending SEC champion Mercy Chelangat by 7.8 seconds. She also shattered the previous school 6k record by 29.11 seconds.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1591155743751024641?s=20&t=_4qmbK_vYu7I3b9yRqZxww

Valby claimed a spot in the NCAA Championship after her winning performance at the NCAA South Regional. She placed first with a time of 19:17.20 with the runner up following 19.9 seconds after Valby.

In the 2021 season she was a top runner, finishing second at the Mountain Dew Invitational which helped Florida secure first place. She was named First Team All-SEC and was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She placed fourth for a 6k in the SEC Championship with a time of 20:11.8. At the NCAA South Regional, Valby placed second with a time of 19:41.38. At the NCAA Championship she was the only runner to go sub-20 minutes with a time of 19:50.3. She was named SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year. Valby is the third freshman to be awarded with the honor in history.

Awards

USTFCCCA All-South Region (2022)

First Team All-SEC (2022)

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week Oct. 31 (2022)

SEC Women’s Runner of the Week Oct. 18 (2022)

SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year (2021)

First Team All-SEC (2021)

SEC All-Freshman Team (2021)

USTFCCCA All-South Region (2021)

USTFCCCA All-American (2021)

USTFCCCA All-Academic Team (2021)

SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2021)

She is the only Gator to participate in NCAA Championship this season. Valby will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete for the championship title on Nov. 19.