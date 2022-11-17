Former Gator Zachary Carter Talks NFL

It’s been six months since former Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. The 95th overall pick was known in the Swamp for his dynamic skill set. Carter played a pivotal role on the defense under Dan Mullen. He averaged 28.5 tackles for loss yards and 17.5 sack yards throughout his five season stretch.

The wait is over for Zach Carter. The @Bengals take him 95th overall. pic.twitter.com/fMeuFg3VYb — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) April 30, 2022

On Bengals Experience

Carter said he’s humbled by his new beginnings as a Bengals rookie. So far this season, he has recorded 17 tackles.

Carter currently plays as a defensive tackle but his versatile skills allow him to have an impact on the team in various ways.

He said his experience in Cincinnati has been positive so far, but he’s still adjusting to the cold weather.

Nonetheless, Carter has been making the most of his experience as a professional football player. He recently hosted a live series with Revel Moments where he discussed his experience with Florida and how it has helped him thrive in his first season with the Bengals.

College vs. Pros

Although Carter is only in his first professional season, he said he recognizes a difference between the college and professional level.

He said the biggest difference is time management.

He also said college football players split their time between academics and football while the NFL’s central focus is football and the business aspects of the sport.

Therefore, Carter is much more involved in meetings and commits more time to football, especially since the NFL season is longer than college.

On Growth as a Player

Carter attributes his success and growth as a player to the Gators. In fact, he said he still follows the Gators, emphasizing his pride and passion for the team.

All-in-all, the Bengals rookie is enjoying his experience in the NFL without losing sight of his Gator roots.