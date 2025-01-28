Four Gators Chase After Super Bowl Title

Share Facebook

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, there are four former Florida Gators looking for the glory that comes with hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

For the Chiefs, it is offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor and D.J. Humphries. For the Eagles, is it offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. For Taylor and Gardner-Johnson specifically, their impact could have a lot to say about which team comes out on top.

Philadelphia Eagles

Johnson played offensive line for the Gators from 2015-18, before declaring for the NFL. He went undrafted, but was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson has since then spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now the Eagles. He started in six games for the Eagles this season, playing left tackle while Jordan Mailata was out with a hamstring injury.

While Johnson is not likely to see the field in the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson will. Gardner-Johnson played three seasons with the Gators, from 2016-18. He recorded nine interceptions and 161 total tackles during his three seasons. After the 2018 season he declared for the draft, and was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round, and went on to also spend time on the Detroit Lions. He was also a part of the Eagles team that made the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season, recording four tackles and was fined for an illegal hit, although the NFL later rescinded the fine.

Gardner-Johnson had five tackles in the Eagles win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but is still yet to force a turnover in this playoff run.

HEARTWARMING: #Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson shared an extremely emotional moment with head coach Nick Sirianni. 🥹 CJGJ has talked about how much Nick means to him.

pic.twitter.com/e4bZ49467k — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 27, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have two offensive lineman who used to be Gators, with Taylor and Humphries. Humphries, a former pro-bowler, only saw the field in two regular season games, and played special teams in the playoffs. He played for the Gators from 2012-14, before becoming the first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He played eight seasons with the Cardinals before joining the Chiefs this year.

Taylor played three seasons with the Gators, from 2016-18. He was selected in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing there for four seasons before joining the Chiefs in 2023.

If the Chiefs can defeat the Eagles, it will give Taylor his second Super Bowl victory. He has played every offensive snap for the Chiefs in the playoffs, and will look to continue to keep Patrick Mahomes upright in the Super Bowl.

When to Watch

The Chiefs and Eagles will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

