P.K. Yonge Blows Past Eastside on the Road

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave defeated the Eastside Rams 52-37 Tuesday night. Both teams came into Tuesday’s game with something to prove. P.K. Yonge looked to win their first game of the season, while Eastside looked to climb above .5oo. Fans of both sides came out in masses to support their school, as there were no empty seats in the packed Eastside Gym.

First Quarter Blunders

The Blue Wave received the opening possession, and it didn’t take long for a deep three-pointer to give P.K. Yonge the early lead. Both schools had trouble controlling the ball in the paint early on as the game went on a three-minute scoreless streak. But the Rams cut the game to one with an athletic contact layup. After Eastside extended their lead to three, a Randall Robinson three-pointer tied things up. Following a one-point trip to the line, the Rams took a 9-8 lead into the first intermission.

Rams are leading after the first quarter 9-8. Defensive battle as the game will be decided by rebounds and turnovers. @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/tZT2mMax0r — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) December 7, 2022

P.K. Yonge’s Defensive Domination

After a shaky first quarter, the Blue Wave got hot at the right moment. Their two-big-man lineup of Aiden Bell and Isaiah Cooper were too much to handle for the Rams. Every possession Eastside went to the basket was either halted by a monstrous block or a strip ball. Fortunately for Eastside, most of the turnovers committed led to miss opportunities for the Blue Wave. What looked like a blowout, P.K. Yonge’s offense could not keep up with their defense. Outside from their first possession, the Blue Wave could not hit from deep and kept Eastside in this game.

Blue Wave leads at the half 19-15. Great second quarter defense by P.K. Yonge pic.twitter.com/uv4GDTeaj3 — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) December 7, 2022

The Blue Tsunami

Entering halftime, the game was a four-point game. Little did Eastside know that this would be the closest they would get to victory. P.K. Yonge opened the first two minutes of the second half by scoring the first seven points. Five of which came from senior guard Moses Horne. The Blue Wave went on an additional six-point run after two straight Ram scores. Now leading by a healthy baker’s dozen, the Rams were outmatched on both ends of the floor. Three consecutive offensive possessions lead to the free-point line. However, Eastside could only muster three points on all three trips. After a back-and-forth couple of minutes, Moses Horne made a step back three as time expired, and the Rams entered the fourth quarter down by ten.

PK leads Eastside 39-29 at the end of the third. pic.twitter.com/AKEr0WTOO3 — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) December 7, 2022

The fourth quarter did not spark an immediate comeback for Eastside. The Rams still could not match the offensive output of their opponents and were down 19 at one point. A late three-pointer by the Rams sparked some energy from the crowd. However, more was needed to make this game competitive.

Next Up for These Two Squads

Eastside looks to end their losing streak against Bradford on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at home. P.K. Yonge plays Florida State University High School on Saturday at 6 p.m.