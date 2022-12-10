The Florida women’s basketball team will travel to Coral Gables for its matchup against the Miami hurricanes on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Gators Winning Streak

The Gators are sitting at 9-1 overall and have won their past seven games. Their only loss was against rival Florida State in Tallahassee.

On Tuesday, the Gators beat Presbyterian 78-52. The team forced 21 turnovers from Presbyterian, which is its sixth time forcing at least 20 turnovers this season. The team also had nine steals and had 36 rebounds to Presbyterian’s 34.

There were three Gators who scored in double figures on Tuesday. Senior KK Deans lead with 18 points, Alberte Rimdal with 17 and Ra Shaya Kyle had 12. As a team, it shot 45.6% from the floor and 53.8% from beyond the arc. Myka Perry also scored her first points of her college career for the Gators.

The Gators were off to a quick start with a 7-0 run, Presbyterian not scoring until after eight minutes. Florida held the lead for the majority of the game, only losing it once in the second quarter.

Florida itself only had 11 turnovers, improving with its control of the ball with this new season best. The team will have to continue its attention to detail on floor and defensive attacks against the Hurricanes.

The Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are also running off momentum after an 85-45 win against North Florida on Sunday. The team is 7-3 so far this season.

Against North Florida, the team had 35 rebounds and 18 steals. Sophomore Lashae Dwyer had a career high with 20 points and eight steals. The Hurricanes also had a season-high of 12 threes. Seven players had at least one three-pointer, with five players racking up two.

The game started slow for the Hurricanes, not picking up momentum until the second quarter. The Hurricanes will be facing a strong defensive team on Sunday but have the upper hand with their home court.