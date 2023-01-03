Bryce Young, Other Alabama Stars Declare For The NFL Draft

A trio of Alabama players have declared for the NFL draft, with all expected to be first round picks.

Crimson Tide stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Jahmyr Gibbs have declared for the NFL draft, per the university’s press conference.

Alabama Football: 2023 NFL Draft Announcement Press Conference https://t.co/koKgdyjuqv — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 2, 2023

Young is the expected first-overall pick. The superstar won last season’s Heisman, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the award. Young has thrown for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns in his career with the Crimson Tide, both second in team history. Young would shatter every Alabama passing record had he stayed for his senior season.

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1609301103950151680?s=20&t=1dF2CtedmE0t_r1NdXZlLQ

Anderson is considered one of the top defensive players in this year’s draft and will likely go top 3. The star pass rusher led college football in pressures with 50. Anderson also led the SEC in sacks this season (10) in what many considered a down year. Last season Anderson had 17.5 sacks, easily leading college football.

Gibbs, a Georgia Tech transfer, was Alabama’s leading rusher this season with 926 yards. ESPN’s Todd McShay projects Gibbs as a late first-round pick.

“I’m very proud of the way these guys have represented the program. Not only the way they played on the field, but character, as people, and the academic success they’ve had,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“There may be other guys in the future who make decisions about what they do,” said Saban, alluding to other Crimson Tide players that could also declare for the draft.

Star safety Brian Branch declared for the draft after the press conference, announcing his decision via Instagram. Branch led Alabama in interceptions this season with two. Other Alabama players are expected to declare alongside the star quartet.