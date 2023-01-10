Gators Men’s Hoops Travel to Baton Rouge

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is searching for its second SEC win in a road matchup against the LSU Tigers Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Last Time Out for Gators

Florida is fresh off of an 82-75 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Fifth-year senior point guard Kyle Lofton had a standout game, putting up a season-high 18 points, and leading four of his teammates to double digit points.

Familiar Faces

Gators Head Coach Todd Golden will see several familiar faces from his time in San Francisco, including Matt McMahon. McMahon is the current head coach at LSU and the previous coach at Murray State, where he and Golden faced off several times.

When McMahon came to LSU this season, he brought three of his best players with him. KJ Williams, Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal have been valuable players to this LSU team, and coach Golden recognizes their impact.

Golden also touched on sophomore forward Alex Fudge, who started his collegiate career at LSU last season. He noted that he expects Fudge to treat it like any other game, just as his team had to for the bittersweet homecoming of former head coach Mike White on Saturday.

LSU Aims to End Their Losing Streak

Unlike the Gators, the Tigers are coming off of two straight losses to Kentucky and Texas A&M. Head Coach Matt McMahon and the Tigers will aim to end that streak tonight against Florida.

The Tigers have some standout players of their own. Most notably KJ Williams, who averages just over 18 points per game and 14 blocks, leading his team in both.

Williams, a fifth-year senior forward, and Adam Miller, a redshirt sophomore, have both put up 200 points on the season.

A matchup of familiar faces is set for 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge with coverage by WRUF beginning at 6:30.