No.2 Gators Gymnastics Improves to 5-0 After Defeating No.11 Alabama

The now undefeated Florida Gators Gymnastics team took down the Alabama Crimson Tide 197.325-196.450, for the third consecutive win at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1616621265892085760?cxt=HHwWgMC4nbyesu8sAAAA

The No.2 Florida Gators traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for their first away meet of the season to take on the No.11 Alabama Crimson Tide. In the 2022 gymnastics season, Alabama fell short behind Florida at the SEC Championships, where they placed second. This meet was packed with excitement and action as Olympians, World Champions and NCAA winners took the floor to compete.

Rotation One

For the first rotation, Florida started on the uneven bars, while Alabama started on the vault. Senior Payton Richards started the Gators off strong with a 9.725. The momentum kept going as Kayla DiCello hits her third 9.925 in a row, tying with the all-around NCAA Champion, Trinity Thomas. After the first rotation, the Gators were in the lead, 49.425- 49.100.

First rotation 🐊 scores Bars:

Richards 9.725

Blakely 9.775

Nguyen & Wong 9.9

DiCello 9.925 (3rd meet in a row!)

Thomas 9.925 🐊 49.425

#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 21, 2023

Rotation Two

At the halfway mark, Florida extended its lead over the Crimson Tide 98.675-97.775. Alabama seemed to struggle on the uneven bars, as Lauren Little and Jordyn Paradise both fell off during their routines. For her third straight vault win in a row, Trinity Thomas scored a 9.90 with her teammate Payton Richards following closely behind with a 9.875.

🐊 scores on second rotation Vault:

Clark 9.775

Wong 9.80

Edwards 9.825

DiCello 9.85

Richards 9.875

Thomas 9.90 🐊 98.675

🐘 97.775 Here's a look at Thomas' 3⃣rd straight vault win Watch:

Here's a look at Thomas' 3⃣rd straight vault win Watch:
📱💻 ESPNU https://t.co/qWoxU7FbQH#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HDmFXdu8w4 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 21, 2023

Rotation Three

During the third rotation, the Gators were on the floor and Alabama was on the beam. After the rotation, Florida continued to lead the meet 147.975-147.025. Florida’s Lauren Hurd is back after recovering from an ACL injury. She scored 9.675 on her floor routine. Thomas also continues to lead the overall with her winning score of 9.95 on the floor. Alabama had strong scores overall on the beam, but it wasn’t enough to put them in the lead.

Rotation Four

As the Gators headed into the last rotation, they were in the lead 147.975-147.025. Florida continued to stack its line-up for the last rotation. The Gators have extreme depth this year when it comes to the line-up. This allows for the Gators to switch up who is competing in each meet. Sloane Blakely, Trinity Thomas, Leanne Wong, Ellie Lazzari, Kayle Dicello, and Victoria Nguyen all competed on the beam for the last rotation of the Florida versus Alabama meet. After winning every rotation, the Gators came out on top, beating Alabama 197.325-196.450. Florida is now 5-0 in the 2023 season.

Up Next for the Gators

The Gators will be competing again on Jan. 27, at 5:45 against the 5-3 Georgia Bulldogs. The Gators will be back home competing at the O’Dome, so make sure to get tickets to cheer them on.