Santa Fe Softball Begins Friday

Share Facebook

Twitter

Friday, the Santa Fe Community College softball team opens their season against No. 1 ranked Florida Southwestern State College. The team’s focus on fundamentals and discipline will be put to the test with a challenging schedule.

Last season, the Saints went 32-19 and finished second in the Mid-Florida Conference behind College of Central Florida.

Key Players

Multiple Saints players on the team have two to three years of experience and have returned. One of those returners is Keeli Zingaro. Zingaro lead the team with a .384 batting average and also recorded an on base percentage of .457.

The local talent also plays a key role for the team with eight players growing up around Alachua County. Head coach Savannah Webster says these impact players add to the heartbeat and chemistry of the team. Riley Schnyder also returns to the team, and she was selected to the All Mid-Florida Conference second team and accounted for 25 RBI, last year.

After their matchup with Florida Southwestern State College, they then face three of the top five teams in the country.

The Game Plan

Despite the Saints having a total of 42 homeruns last year, small ball has been one of their key focuses in the offseason. The small ball tactics can create additional opportunities for runs while getting more players on base.

The main strength of their team; however, is on the mound. With two of their three pitchers returning, the Saints also brought in Eckerd College transfer Kensley Durrance.

Coach Webster also discussed how important their defense will be when coming up against competitive opponents.

The Saints travel to Clearwater Friday to face the Buccaneers with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The team will also play a second game against Indian River State College at 3 p.m.