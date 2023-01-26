Tennessee takes care of Georgia, 70-41

Share Facebook

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Georgia Bulldogs Wednesday night. The Vols dominated the Bulldogs in a 70-41 win Wednesday night. This is Tennessee’s 1oth game this season holding their opponents to less than 50 points per game.

The Vols improve their record to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in SEC play. On the other side, the Bulldogs are now 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC.

First Half

Georgia came out looking strong in the first five minutes but quickly fell behind in last night’s game. Tennessee’s 9-0 run in the beginning of the first half changed the momentum of the game. The Vols offense continued to fight past the Bulldogs, allowing the Volunteers to take their first double-digit lead. The Vols led 35-22 going into the second half. Zakai Ziegler led the team offensively with eight points. Santiago Vescovi took over defensively with four steals in the first half.

Second Half

Tennessee came out of halftime strong and went up by 19 in the first minutes of the second half. The Vols took away all chances for the Bulldogs and didn’t allow them a single basket in the first five minutes. The Vols strong defense opened up more scoring opportunities and allowed them to take a 27-point lead with eight minutes to go. After that, all hope was lost for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had 19 turnovers and shot only 29% from the field in last night’s blow out. The Bulldogs leading scorer, Terry Roberts, had 11 points and five rebounds last night.

Up next, Georgia will host South Carolina on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs are looking to improve their SEC record to 4-4.

Tennessee steps away from conference play to host Texas this weekend. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.