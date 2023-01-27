Lightning Sneak by Bruins 3-2

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the league-leading Boston Bruins to grab its 11th straight home victory on Thursday night. Victor Hedman gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead with just over 6 minutes left in the third period, which proved to be the game winner.

THE BIG SWEDE!!!! pic.twitter.com/7if1XtVwoR — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 27, 2023

First Period

The Lightning only needed 30 seconds to convert their first power play. Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel combined to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with 10:32 remaining in the period.

Second Period

During 4-4 play, Brad Marchand ripped a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy from the left circle. It was Marchand’s 16th goal of the season and tied the score up at 1-1.

#Bolts get caught in their own end and the Bruins are able to get fresh legs on the ice before Marchand scores to tie the game at one. 3:02 left in the second. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 27, 2023

Heading into the third period it remained 1-1 between two of the NHL’s best.

Lightning Snatch Victory

Heading into the third period the Lightning and Bruins were at a deadlock. That would quickly change when Steven Stamkos won an offensive faceoff and Kucherov dispatched it past Linus Ullmark to put the Lightning up 2-1.

THERE GOES THAT MAN Kuch grabs his 20th of the season!! pic.twitter.com/hEB7YP43sl — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 27, 2023

Tampa Bay wouldn’t hold onto the lead for more than two minutes. Pavel Zacha scored from the right circle to tie the game at 2-2 for the Bruins.

With just under 7 minutes to play, Boston goaltender Ullmark got caught out position while trying to defend a Tampa Bay 2 on 1. Victor Hedman was the first to react to the puck and fired it into the net to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead.

HEDDY HEDDY HEDDY pic.twitter.com/vTQmsn1mq9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 27, 2023

Tampa Bay would hold on for the victory.

What This Means For The Bolts

Andrei Vasilevskiy now has the most wins out of any player in NHL history who has played at least 4oo games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves to backstop the @TBLightning past the NHL-leading Bruins. Not a bad showing for your 400th career game.#NHLStats: https://t.co/W1vXOIfNTA pic.twitter.com/4l5D1NfMag — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2023

The victory gave the Lighting an 11th consecutive home victory, matching a franchise record.

Tampa Bay will look to break that record when they host the Kings on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.