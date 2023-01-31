Gators Women’s Basketball Falls to Auburn in SEC Matchup

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gator women’s basketball team fell short to the Auburn Tigers Monday night 66-55 in an SEC matchup.

A Solid Start for the Gators

Florida had a decent start to the game, putting up 18 points in the first quarter. Senior guard Leilani Correa and senior forward Faith Dut helped secure an 18-13 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1620215493222354944

The Tigers had some nice plays of their own in the first, including a pass from redshirt senior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson to freshman forward Kharyssa Richardson for a sweet layup.

Second Quarter Drought

Things went downhill for the Gators in the second, scoring only two points in the entire quarter. Those two points belonged to Correa on a layup. Florida was unable to find anymore offense in the second, seeing zero points for over 10 minutes.

Auburn took full advantage of the Gators’ lack of offense, putting up 14 points.

The Tigers claimed the lead with over two minutes left in the half on a basket from Scott-Grayson. Auburn led the Gators 27-20 at the half.

A Wake-Up Call

Florida came back from the break with renewed energy, scoring 23 points in the third quarter. In an attempt to take her team’s lead back, Florida sophomore guard Alberte Rimdal started the Gators off strong, sinking a 3-pointer to start the second half.

Despite the Gators’ effort to regain their lead after a disastrous second quarter, the Tigers responded with 25 points in the third. Auburn junior guard Jakayla Johnson sealed a shot from beyond the arc with five minutes left in the quarter, putting the Tigers up 42-28.

Will it be Enough?

Heading into the final quarter, the Tigers held a 52-43 lead over the Gators. Correa and junior forward Jordyn Merritt both sunk big 3’s in the fourth, in addition to six other points from the Gators.

Fourteen points from the Tigers sealed the Gators’ fate. Despite their effort, Florida could not overcome the deficit and fell to the Tigers 66-55. The Orange & Blue are now 13-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. Auburn is also 13-8 overall, and 3-6 in the SEC. This is the Tigers’ first three-game SEC win streak in six years.

Game Leaders

Correa led the Gators in scoring, with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Dut led Florida in rebounds with seven.

Richardson tallied 15 points with 16 rebounds while junior guard Aicha Coulibaly recorded 14 pts with 11 rebounds for the Tigers.

What’s Next?

The Gators will host the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday at 6 p.m., and Auburn will play at home against Arkansas on Sunday at 2 p.m.