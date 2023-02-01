Missouri Men’s Basketball Hosts LSU

Share Facebook

Twitter

The LSU Tigers face the Missouri Tigers in an SEC matchup for the first time this season at Mizzou Arena Wednesday night. Missouri is coming off its second straight win and looking for a third against an LSU team that has dropped eight in a row. LSU is 12-9 on the year while Missouri comes into this game with a record of 16-5.

𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗼𝘂 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗮! Let's keep it rolling and continue to show the @SEC what home court advantage is about! #MIZ 🐯 🎟️ https://t.co/KRDk4sBeZO pic.twitter.com/Kjo4RMKXrC — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 1, 2023

Bottom Line

Missouri has been exceptional at home with a record of 12-2. However, Mizzou is just 4-4 in conference play, which has them sitting in seventh place in the SEC. On the flip side, LSU has yet to win a game on the road this season and is just 1-7 in SEC play. LSU is scoring 66.6 points per game this season while allowing 67.6 points per game. Missouri has been scoring at a high clip all year with 83.1 points per game while allowing 75.3 points per game. Mizzou is slightly above .500 in their last 10 with a 6-4 record. LSU is 2-8 in their last 10 and has struggled as of late. The two teams are playing each other for the first time in conference play this season.

Key Players for Missouri and LSU

Missouri is led by senior guard Kobe Brown, who is averaging 16 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds on the year. D’Moi Hodge has also played an important role for the Tigers this year, averaging 2.9 threes per game at 39.2 percent from beyond the ark.

Senior forward KJ Williams has shined for LSU, averaging 17.2 points per game and 7.4 rebounds for the season. Adam Miller has been hot for the Tigers recently, averaging 2.3 threes in the last 10 games to pair with a season average of 12.1 points per game.

Tip off is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday night in Missouri.