P.K. Yonge Senior Year Night Domination

By: Jennifer Blardonis and Andrea Castiblanco

The 7-4 Hawthorne Hornets took on the 11-10 P.K. Yonge Blue Wave Wednesday night. The Blue Wave celebrated senior night, resulting in a packed house and passionate atmosphere. This is the third time this season the two teams have met, each with one game in hand. It was a game of crucial rebounds and costly turnovers. The final score was 47-45, with the Blue Wave extending their win streak to four.

Blue Wave Takes Control Early

From the opening tip-off, the Blue Wave came out with a surge of energy and intensity, making shots and forcing turnovers. The Blue Wave controlled rebounds, allowing for numerous key offensive second chances. The Hornets struggled to defend the Blue Wave, calling a time-out in both the first and second quarter of the game, while the Blue Wave continued to lead, calling no time-outs before halftime. Despite Hawthorne’s efforts to keep the game close, P.K. Yonge dominated, taking a 19-17 lead into halftime.

Hornets Late Push

In the third quarter, C.J. Ingrim started to heat up for the Hornets, keeping the game within reach. Ingrim was Hawthorne’s top scorer of the night, clutching 17 points for the Hornets.

With 6:40 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Hornets managed to tie the game 20-20. However, they were unable to secure the lead. Even with an exciting buzzer-beater three-pointer, this was a narrow one-possession loss for the Hornets.

Hawthorne Head Coach, Greg Bowie, points out a difference in energy level to be a main factor that contributed to this loss.

The Hornets will play their third straight game Thursday and are looking to end the regular season with a win.