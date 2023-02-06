Alabama Rolls, Auburn Drops Out, And Other SEC Movement In AP Top-25

Share Facebook

Twitter

Through 10 of 18 regular-season conference games, Alabama remains the only unbeaten SEC men’s basketball team.

Conference play is going well for these teams 😎 pic.twitter.com/3q2e30tRse — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 5, 2023

National Rankings

The Crimson Tide — who boast a 20-3 overall record — leaped Tennessee in this week’s AP Top-25 Poll. No. 3 Alabama trails only top-ranked Purdue (22-2) and No. 2 Houston (22-2).

Following a 13-point road loss to Florida, the Vols dropped four spots to No. 6.

After losing three of its past four games, Auburn received just 65 votes and is unranked for the first time in 32 weeks.

Auburn falls out of the AP Top 25 this week, ending a 32-week streak ranked. — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) February 6, 2023

Arkansas received 11 votes, while Missouri got six votes.

Following a pair of victories over Ole Miss and Florida, Kentucky received one vote. Wildcats guard Cason Wallace earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Monday after the Dallas, Texas native dropped 20 points on 70% shooting and recorded a career-high three blocks against Florida.

SEC Conference Standings

Alabama head coach Nick Oates agreed to a contract extension through 2029 before the Crimson Tide defeated LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday.

𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑨𝑪𝑻 𝑬𝑿𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑫 🖊️ Alabama and Nate Oats have agreed to a contract extension, keeping him in charge of the Crimson Tide basketball program through 2029!#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/jdGAoGjQOl — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) February 3, 2023

Tennessee and Texas A&M (8-2) remain tied for second place in the SEC. Auburn and Kentucky (7-3) share fourth place, while sixth-place Florida (6-4) maintains one-game advantage over both Mizzou and Arkansas (5-5).

Georgia and Vanderbilt (4-6) will each look to bounce back to .500 with a pair of wins this week. After starting 1-7 in conference action, Mississippi State will look to build on its three-game winning streak — which began via an overtime win against No. 17 TCU. Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith won SEC Player of the Week Monday after the senior averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in his past two starts.

LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina round out the bottom of the standings each with only one SEC victory.

SEC Matchups to Watch

Tuesday will feature four televised SEC games before three three additional contests air Wednesday.

Texas A&M will host Auburn Tuesday as Mike White’s Georgia Bulldogs face Ole Miss. Tuesday’s slate will wrap up with Mizzou versus South Carolina as Arkansas takes on Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

On Wednesday, the Volunteers will travel to Nashville to face in-state rival Vanderbilt before the Gators play the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

All 14 teams will return to the hardwood Saturday. Alabama will take on rival Auburn on ESPN before Florida welcomes Vanderbilt on the SEC Network.