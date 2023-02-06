SEC
Alabama head coach Nate Oats, front left, cheers for Alabama guard Rylan Griffen, front right, after Griffen made a 3-point basket against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Alabama Rolls, Auburn Drops Out, And Other SEC Movement In AP Top-25

Griffin Foll February 6, 2023 Basketball, College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball, SEC 234 Views

Through 10 of 18 regular-season conference games, Alabama remains the only unbeaten SEC men’s basketball team.

National Rankings

The Crimson Tide — who boast a 20-3 overall record — leaped Tennessee in this week’s AP Top-25 Poll. No. 3 Alabama trails only top-ranked Purdue (22-2) and No. 2 Houston (22-2).

Following a 13-point road loss to Florida, the Vols dropped four spots to No. 6.

After losing three of its past four games, Auburn received just 65 votes and is unranked for the first time in 32 weeks.

Arkansas received 11 votes, while Missouri got six votes.

Following a pair of victories over Ole Miss and Florida, Kentucky received one vote. Wildcats guard Cason Wallace earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Monday after the Dallas, Texas native dropped 20 points on 70% shooting and recorded a career-high three blocks against Florida.

SEC Conference Standings

Alabama head coach Nick Oates agreed to a contract extension through 2029 before the Crimson Tide defeated LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Tennessee and Texas A&M (8-2) remain tied for second place in the SEC. Auburn and Kentucky (7-3) share fourth place, while sixth-place Florida (6-4) maintains one-game advantage over both Mizzou and Arkansas (5-5).

Georgia and Vanderbilt (4-6) will each look to bounce back to .500 with a pair of wins this week. After starting 1-7 in conference action, Mississippi State will look to build on its three-game winning streak — which began via an overtime win against No. 17 TCU. Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith won SEC Player of the Week Monday after the senior averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in his past two starts.

LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina round out the bottom of the standings each with only one SEC victory.

SEC Matchups to Watch

Tuesday will feature four televised SEC games before three three additional contests air Wednesday.

Texas A&M will host Auburn Tuesday as Mike White’s Georgia Bulldogs face Ole Miss. Tuesday’s slate will wrap up with Mizzou versus South Carolina as Arkansas takes on Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

On Wednesday, the Volunteers will travel to Nashville to face in-state rival Vanderbilt before the Gators play the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

All 14 teams will return to the hardwood Saturday. Alabama will take on rival Auburn on ESPN before Florida welcomes Vanderbilt on the SEC Network.

Tags

About Griffin Foll

Hi, my name is Griffin Foll and I am currently a senior at UF studying sports media journalism with a concentration in political science. I contribute weekly web and radio content for WRUF ESPN Gainesville and help cover the World Cup/Champions League soccer beat. Be sure to check out some of my recent articles!

Check Also

Missouri and Mississippi St. Fight to Keep Win Streaks Alive

Missouri and Mississippi State head into a matchup on Saturday with both teams looking to …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties