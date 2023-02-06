Gators Women’s Tennis Takedown Baylor, 6-1

Share Facebook

Gators Women’s Tennis conquered Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears 6-1.

Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings, the Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC), secured their best victory of the season, so far, against Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Doubles Domination

The Gators started the afternoon quickly by claiming the doubles point. The No. 58 ranked team of Rachel Gailis and Bente Spee won, 6-3 against Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson.

Meanwhile, Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams beat Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4, to secure the doubles point.

And on Singles…

Sara Dahlstrom made her first appearance of the season by making quick work of Paula Baranano. Dahlstrom secured Florida’s second point with style, winning, 6-0, 6-0 to start her season strong.

Emily De Oliveira beat Brooke Thompson with a second set bagel, 6-1, 6-0 to secure the third point.

Rachel Gailis secured the match for Florida after beating Danielle Tuhten, 6-4, 6-4.

The No. 63 ranked Anastasia Sysoeva downed Daniella Dimitrov, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3) in a nail-biting three-set match.

Alicia Dudeney secured the final point against Anita Sahdiieva, winning, 7-5, 6-3.

Baylor enjoyed their only point of the day when Isabella Harvison defeated Carly Briggs. Briggs took the first set, 6-1, before losing out, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles Results

Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney vs. Paula Baranano/Daniella Dimitrov: 3-5, unf. No. 58 Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee vs. Alina Shcherbinina/Brooke Thompson: 6-3 Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams vs. Isabella Harvison/Anita Sahdiieva: 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles Results

Isabella Harvison (BU) def. Carly Briggs: 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 Alicia Dudeney def. Anita Sahdiieva (BU): 7-5, 6-3 Sara Dahlstrom def. Paula Baranano (BU): 6-0,6-0 No. 63 Anastasia Sysoeva def. Daniella Dimitrov (BU): 4-6,6-4, 1-0 (10-3) Rachel Gailis def. Danielle Tuhten (BU): 6-4, 6-4 Emily De Oliverira def. Brooke Thompson (BU): 6-1, 6-0

Order of finish: 3,6,5,4,2,1

What’s Next

The Gators return to the court against Florida State (5-1, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday for the Sunshine Showdown at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville.