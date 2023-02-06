Gators Women's Tennis
Two more for the 🟠 & 🔵! Briggs ↔️ 6-1, 1-6, 4-5 Dudeney ✅ 7-5, 6-3 Dahlstrom ✅ 6-0, 6-0 #63 Sysoeva ✅ 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 Gailis ✅ 6-4, 6-4 De Oliveira ✅ 6-1, 6-0 UF 6, BU 0 #GoGators Via @GatorsWTN

Gators Women’s Tennis Takedown Baylor, 6-1

February 6, 2023

Gators Women’s Tennis conquered Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears 6-1.

Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings, the Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC), secured their best victory of the season, so far, against Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Doubles Domination

The Gators started the afternoon quickly by claiming the doubles point. The No. 58 ranked team of Rachel Gailis and Bente Spee won, 6-3 against Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson.

Meanwhile, Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams beat Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4, to secure the doubles point.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWTN/status/1622361929355329537

And on Singles…

Sara Dahlstrom made her first appearance of the season by making quick work of Paula Baranano. Dahlstrom secured Florida’s second point with style, winning, 6-0, 6-0 to start her season strong.

Emily De Oliveira beat Brooke Thompson with a second set bagel, 6-1, 6-0 to secure the third point.

Rachel Gailis secured the match for Florida after beating Danielle Tuhten, 6-4, 6-4.

The No. 63 ranked Anastasia Sysoeva downed Daniella Dimitrov, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3) in a nail-biting three-set match.

Alicia Dudeney secured the final point against Anita Sahdiieva, winning, 7-5, 6-3.

Baylor enjoyed their only point of the day when Isabella Harvison defeated Carly Briggs. Briggs took the first set, 6-1, before losing out, 6-1, 7-5.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWTN/status/1622350911606755328

Doubles Results

  1. Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney vs. Paula Baranano/Daniella Dimitrov: 3-5, unf.
  2. No. 58 Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee vs. Alina Shcherbinina/Brooke Thompson: 6-3
  3. Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams vs. Isabella Harvison/Anita Sahdiieva: 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles Results

  1. Isabella Harvison (BU) def. Carly Briggs: 1-6, 6-1, 7-5
  2. Alicia Dudeney def. Anita Sahdiieva (BU): 7-5, 6-3
  3. Sara Dahlstrom def. Paula Baranano (BU): 6-0,6-0
  4. No. 63 Anastasia Sysoeva def. Daniella Dimitrov (BU): 4-6,6-4, 1-0 (10-3)
  5. Rachel Gailis def. Danielle Tuhten (BU): 6-4, 6-4
  6. Emily De Oliverira def. Brooke Thompson (BU): 6-1, 6-0

Order of finish: 3,6,5,4,2,1

What’s Next

The Gators return to the court against Florida State (5-1, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday for the Sunshine Showdown at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville.

