LeBron Closing in on Kareem for the All-time Points Leader

LeBron James is just 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points scored in a career in the regular season.

LeBron’s Lakers play Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. This is LeBron’s first matchup this year against the Thunder.

LeBron’s Sudden Resurgence

In Lebron’s last 15 games, he averaged 32.8 points while shooting 50% from the floor. James’ stats have not gone unrewarded, as the Lakers are also 9-6 in that time span. Also, during these 15 games, the Lakers averaged 119.1 points per game. This ranks as the best offense in the league.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1622105236989960192?s=20&t=5K6tqhdUxs6BrhyEcs9s6g

Kareem’s No Hard Feelings

When Lebron James eventually passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time points leader, Abdul-Jabbar said he will have no ill will toward James. When Kareem broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record in 1984. Kareem said he felt animosity from Chamberlain, but Kareem has no plan of doing this to James.

https://twitter.com/TheNBACentral/status/1620809545164689408?s=20&t=5K6tqhdUxs6BrhyEcs9s6g

"I've been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I'm excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did." Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's statement to Don Lemonpic.twitter.com/aCPzjYXB6I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 1, 2023

Just Another Record for the King?

While LeBron nears Kareem for the record for most points in the regular season, King James has many other records under his belt. James is the undisputed best playoff performer of all time. James leads the league in all-time playoff wins, playoff field goals made, and playoff points. But despite this, Lebron has his eyes set on the record.

LeBron on the NBA scoring record: "I think it's one of the greatest records in sports in general. I think it's up there with the home run record." (via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/jg3du1t5Z7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 4, 2023

The NBA points record is one of the most desired and impressive records in sports. The record is comparable to the MLB hit record held by Pete Rose and the NFL’s passing yards record currently held by Tom Brady.

LeGOAT?

Many of LeBron’s fans speculate whether or not this record will separate LeBron’s legacy from other NBA Legends like Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is no true decider on who is considered the greatest of all time in the game of basketball, the points record would only add to LeBron James’ case in the debate.

Lakers Shaky Trade Deadline

Fans around the league penciled in Kyrie Irving to the Lakers when Irving requested a trade on Saturday. Things became sour for the Lakers when Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks one day later.

LeBron showed his dissatisfaction with the Lakers by tweeting a cryptic tweet a couple of hours after the Irving trade.

Maybe It’s Me — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2023

Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder will be the Laker’s first game since the Irving trade. The front office’s debacle will add more flame to the fire for LeBron to break the points record.