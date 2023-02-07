during the Gators' meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White

Kayla DiCello Named SEC Freshman Gymnast of the Week

Scarlett Cooney February 7, 2023 Gators Gymnastics, Gymnastics, NCAA, SEC 211 Views

Florida’s Kayla DiCello was named the SEC Freshman Gymnast of the week Tuesday. This is DiCello’s third SEC Freshman of the Week Honors.

A Stellar Performance for DiCello

In last week’s meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks, DiCello had an outstanding performance. She led SEC freshmen with a 39.475 all-around and although she didn’t take home any event titles, she racked up some pretty high scores.

She also set a career high on the balance beam with a 9.950 and tied her collegiate best on the uneven bars for a third time with a 9.925. DiCello has posted a 9.900 or above for the bars and beam in every meet this season.

In addition, she also tied teammate Leanne Wong and Razorback Cami Weaver for fourth on the vault (9.875).

Road to Nationals

Heading into week six, DiCello is ranked No. 12 all-around (39.483) in the Road to Nationals rankings. She is also tied for No. 12 on the bars (9.920 avg.) and tied for No. 9 on the beam (9.920 avg.)

With the addition of this SEC Freshman of the Week Honors, DiCello has now earned four SEC Weekly Honors.

In addition to being a three-time SEC Freshman of the week, she also claimed the SEC Specialist of the Week after week two against Auburn.

During that meet, DiCello tied for second on the beam (9.925), took third on the bars (9.925) and tied for second on the vault (9.900)

Up Next

DiCello and the Gators will host the Missouri Tigers Friday night for the 17th annual Gators Link to Pink meet. The meet is set for 6:45 p.m. in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

