Auburn Travels to College Station

The Auburn Tigers travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC Matchup. The Tigers are coming off a close loss and now hold a conference record of 7-3. The Aggies look to build upon their last victory and improve their conference record to 9-2.

Auburn Looks to Bounce Back

The Tigers fell in a close matchup against the Tennesse Volunteers with the final score of 46-43. Leading scorer guard Wendell Green Jr. struggled offensively, only scoring 9 points with 34 minutes of playing time.

Green will look to return to his normal production, which averages 13.6 points per game. This could help lead the Tigers to an important conference road victory.

Additionally, Auburn will look to rely on its defense. Auburn’s opponents have a field goal percentage of only 38.80%, which places the Tigers eighth in all of college basketball.

Texas A&M Continues to Stay in Contention

The Aggies participated in a route against the Georgia Bulldogs, which ended with the final score of 82-57 and look to build confidence at home.

Similarly to Auburn, Texas A&M prides themselves on playing great defense, only holding opponents to 39.80%. This places the Aggies 24th in all of college basketball.

that same energy. keep it. 🔋👍

The Aggies hope to keep their energy as they will lean toward guard Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 14.6 points per game, and forward Henry Coleman, who averages 6.2 rebounds per game, to defend home court.

Will History Keep Repeating Itself?

Since March 2016, the Auburn Tigers are 2-7 against Texas A&M.

Will fortunes change? The Tigers certainly hope so as they continue to compete for a spot in March Madness Tournament. The Aggies will hope to improve that record to 2-8.

Start Time

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in College Station Tuesday.