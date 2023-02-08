Florida Swim wins more SEC honors

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida men’s swimming and diving team racked up more SEC weekly honors this week. Tyler Watson was named SEC’s Men’s Swimmer of the Week. SEC’s Men’s Freshman of the Week was awarded to Edouard Fullum-Huot.

Watson and Fullum-Huot were awarded conference honors following their impressive swims at the Auburn Invitational last week.

Their Auburn Performances

Last Saturday, both Watson and Fullum-Huot made waves in the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Watson swam the sixth-fastest 1650 freestyle time in the country this season at 14:48.34. Needless to say, he took first and was 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. The senior is the fourth Gator to win the conference’s Men’s Swimmer of the Week this season.

No need to worry because Watson has already secured himself an NCAA B-cut for the 1650 freestyle event.

All Gators at the top Men's 1650 Free

1. Tyler Watson – 14:48.34

2. Jack VanDeusen – 14:48.25

3. Nicholas Hernandez-Tome – 15:03.67

4. Brennan Gravley – 15:12.46

5. Ben Cote – 15:23.51 pic.twitter.com/aiFjmhzOLD — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 4, 2023

Also making an impression, Fullum-Huot swam the 31st fastest 50 freestyle time in the nation this year at 19.46. He not only took first in the 50 free but also the 100 freestyle as well. His 100 free was the 91st fastest in the country.

Fullum-Huot earned himself NCAA B-cuts in both events. He is also the fourth freshman of the season to earn Freshman of the Week honors for the Gators.ve

Next Up

The Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have a week of rest and taper before their next meet. Feb. 14-18, the Gators will travel to College Station, Texas to compete for the SEC Championship title. The men’s team has won the past 10 titles, and the women have finished second in three of the past four seasons. Last season, the women placed fifth.