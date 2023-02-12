Sante Fe Saints Baseball Extends Undefeated Season with Win over Tallahassee Eagles

Share Facebook

By Izzy McGarvey and Regan Roberts

Coming off an extra-innings victory sealed with a walk-off home run on February 6th, the Santa Fe Saints looked to continue their nine-game winning streak at home on Wednesday, February 8. This early season match-up featured 2 undefeated teams, with Tallahassee Community College coming into the game with a record of 4-0. The Sante Fe Saints defeated the Tallahassee Community College Eagles 7-4. The Saints advance to a perfect 10-0 record while the Eagles are now 4-1.

Getting It Started Early

Starting pitcher Corey Braun starting off hot early was key to the Saints’ victory over the Eagles. Braun gave up four earned runs but had eight strikeouts on the day. Braun held the Eagles scoreless through the first three innings and allowed the offense some confidence. Led by JP Herrolz, NJCAA leader in RBIs, the Saints scored six out of their seven runs in the first three innings.

The Saints easily capitalized early off the Eagles’ costly mistakes. Kyle Morse, the starting pitcher for the Eagles, began the game off by hitting lead-off batter Hunter Keen with a pitch. A passed ball by Eagles’ catcher Marco Dinges, and a balk by Morse gave the Saints the early 2-0 lead. Nevertheless, these early mistakes loaded the bases for Harman to hit a two-RBI double to increase the Saints’ lead to 4-0 in the first inning.

Hot at The Plate

The Saints put up a total of eleven hits and seven runs against the Eagles’ pitchers. Right fielder Jake Harman went 4-4 with two RBI and three doubles. In addition, shortstop Grant Gallagher recorded an RBI single and RBI double, and center fielder Jahlani Rogers hit a pair of singles.

The Eagles got off to a slow start and didn’t score their first run until the 4th inning, but eventually got hot at the plate with ten hits. Eagles’ batters were unable to capitalize off runners in scoring position which was one of the factors that ultimately cost them the game.

Solid Relief

Coach Johnny Wiggs made a pitching change going into the seventh inning from the starter Braun to Gaven Book. Book got off to a rocky start, and Coach Wiggs made another pitching change with Nick Davidson. Davidson struck out three batters and gave up zero runs. One-third of the way through the top of the ninth inning, Colby Rice came in to close the game. Then, he struck out both batters he faced to seal the Saints’ win 7-4.

Looking Ahead

The Saints hope to extend their streak to 11 wins on Friday, February 10th, against Florida State College at Jacksonville. Next, they have a road stretch with a double-header vs. South Florida State College on Saturday, February 11th. An away game follows at St. Petersburg College on Monday, February 13th.

